Shoreham pupils learn about mindfulness in aid of Martlets Hospice’s Snailspace campaign

Children from St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Shoreham will take part in a mindfulness morning in aid of the Martlets Hospice’s Snailspace campaign.

Brighton and Hove’s streets have been invaded by 50 giant snails and 50 smaller junior snails, all designed by artists from the area for the Snailspace art trail’s #BeMoreSnail campaign.

The mindfulness morning, sponsored by Southwick-based business communications service provider Focus Group, will look at ways the year-two pupils can #BeMoreSnail and will involve activities including yoga, singing and breathing techniques.

Kate Crees, head teacher, said: “We are delighted that Focus Group has kindly agreed to include us in its mindfulness morning.

“Many of our children have seen the snails out and about in Brighton so will be extra keen to join in.

“Teaching mindfulness and awareness techniques is more important than ever as we are preparing our children to face a very busy outside world.

“Technology is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace and is central to many of our pupils’ everyday routine, so we really need to encourage our children to regularly stop and take time to think about their own needs. We are very much looking forward to welcoming the Focus Group team.”

Instructed by Rebecca Jackson, a Brighton-based yoga teacher, the children will practise different stretches and breathing methods which are proven to develop concentration, improve sleep and bring about greater calmness, relaxation and the ability to manage behaviour and emotions.

Ralph Gilbert, managing director of Focus Group, said: “We are extremely proud to be a Snailspace sponsor this year. Sidney, who has been beautifully painted by local artist Karen Hollis of Art in Bloom, can be found at Brighton Fishing Museum on Brighton seafront.

“The message behind the #BeMoreSnail campaign is an important one – in these busy times it is essential that we take the time to slow down and take stock. Many of our employees have benefitted from taking time to enjoy the trail with their families and friends and I would encourage others to do the same.”

The statues, showing the importance of slowing down and taking time to appreciate the things in life that make us smile, will be auctioned off at the end of the campaign, with all proceeds being donated to the Martlets in Hove.

