Brighton Snail Trail adventure for Towers School pupils

Upper Beeding pupils have embraced the decorated snails currently in Brighton and Hove as part of Martlets’ Snailspace initiative to raise money for their hospice.

Pupils at the Towers school have made the most of the weather to visit as many snails as possible.

The main focus of their attention has been the two Towers’ snails, Sparkle (the adult one) and Sweet Tooth (the baby).

One of the teacher’s dogs got in on the act too!

Although local artist, Kim Anderson, designed and painted Sparkle, Sweet Tooth was designed by Bea G, who was in year six last year and all the junior pupils contributed to her original look.

Sweet Tooth will come back to live at the Towers at the end of the campaign in December, when Sparkle is auctioned off.

The school followed the snail theme at their open evening and next week are having a BeMoreSnail day.

On Wednesday October 10, the whole school and staff did a sponsored walk seeing as many snails as possible.

The pupils will wear their distinctive red uniforms, so cheer them on as they walk round raising money for terminally ill people