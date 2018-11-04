Shoreham care home celebrates 1920s and 1940s with themed events

A Shoreham care home is taking its staff and residents on a trip through time with a series of themed events.

Cavell House, in Middle Road, has organised events celebrating the 1920s and 1940s with music, outfits and entertainment, including singers.

Nikki Stevenson, home manager, said: “I think it is important to think outside of the box when it comes to organising events and different activities for our residents.

“Our staff are good at coming up with new, exciting ideas and this particular project has been very popular with everyone involved, as it has allowed our residents to take a trip down memory lane.”

The events have been so popular with both staff and residents that the care home is planning to celebrate the 1950s and 1960s as well.

Resident Pat Patterson said: “It was a humdinger of a day – when’s the next one?”

Cavell House will use these get-togethers as inspiration to revamp some of the corridors to reflect the different eras.

Nikki added: “Some of our residents live with dementia and can become distressed quite easily. Music and nostalgia have been shown to have a dramatic effect and has proven to soothe and stimulate those living with the condition, so these events can really make a difference.”

Cavell House forms part of Larchwood Care and is managed by Healthcare Management Solutions. The service provides residential and nursing care for up to 45 older people.

-----

Ten-year anniversary celebrations at Shoreham Elmcroft care home

Revived fête funds cabin for garden at Shoreham care home

Dedicated East Preston care home manager receives award at national ceremony