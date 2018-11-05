Rustington to host first-ever Christmas lights switch-on event

Rustington’s countdown to Christmas is set to begin with the first official switch-on of the village’s new festive lights.

The event is at Broadmark Parade at 3pm on Saturday, November 17, at the junction of Ash Lane and The Street.

It will start at 3pm with a choir singing Christmas carols, and will be switched on by a well-known village figure, according to chairman of the Rustington Chamber of Commerce, Andy Cooper.

He said: “It will be absolutely fantastic and look great.

“It’s all about giving back to the community and making Christmas fun.”

The lights were funded by the chamber of commerce, Rustington Parish Council and the village’s major landlord, Store Property Holdings.

Mr Cooper said the colour co-ordinated scheme would illuminate previously-unlit village features. He said: “Rustington’s lights have always looked fantastic, but we didn’t want it to be the same every year.