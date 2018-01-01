Sport

Sport

Returning Mile Oak manager Anthony Whittington. Picture by Liz Pearce

Jofra Archer will take on the Aussies at Hove / Picture by Jon Rigby

Tom Bruce has played 14 times for New Zealand in T20Is

The successful Sussex Women's team

Sussex looking sharp in the field / Picture by Jon Rigby

Lancing to relaunch ladies team next season

Football
Returning Mile Oak manager Anthony Whittington. Picture by Liz Pearce

Returning Whittington looking to get Mile Oak back on track

Football
Paddy McNair

Albion set to make third bid for Sunderland's McNair who welcomes Premier League return

Football
Jose Izquierdo. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Colombian Izquierdo completes trio of Albion players set for World Cup

Football
Ben Brown batting in a One Day Cup win over Kent / Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Sussex skipper: Break from four-day cricket has freshened us up

Cricket

Raiders academy stars enjoy French adventure

Rugby Union
Worthing Raiders ended their National 2 South campaign with successive away victories. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Rampant Raiders finish season with a flourish

Rugby Union
Worthing Raiders' Harrison Sims marked his home debut with two tries on Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Picture slideshow: Sims stars on home debut as Raiders come out on top in try-fest

Rugby Union
A try double from Sam Boyland was not enough to prevent Worthing Raiders from defeat at Old Redcliffians on Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Coulson wants big crowd for final home fixture

Rugby Union

Strong Sussex squad lined up face Australians

Cricket
Tom Bruce has played 14 times for New Zealand in T20Is

Sussex sign New Zealand batsman for entirety of Vitality Blast

Cricket
Laurie Evans during his century against Essex at The Saffrons. Picture by Jon Rigby

Sussex batsman Evans relishing test against the best

Cricket
Laurie Evans strikes out on his way to 107 v Essex / Picture by Jon Rigby

VIDEO: Sussex ton hero Evans has mixed feelings

Cricket
The successful Sussex Women's team

Video: Sussex Women confirmed as County Championship Division Two winners

Cricket

Yellow jersey is up for grabs at Tour of Sussex

More Sport
James Westlake breaks the tape in the 2018 Worthing 10k. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

VIDEO: Westlake sets new course record on way to Worthing 10k win

More Sport
Shoreham College under-11s won a national bronze medal

Shoreham College bag national bronze medal

More Sport