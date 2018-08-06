Shoreham summer show defies weather conditions

Some beautiful flowers were on show at Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society's summer show.

Despite the long hot, summer, exhibitors managed to grow some lovely spikes of gladiolus, dahlias and pot plants for display at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday.

Ted Banks with the red rosette he won for best flower in show with his dahlias. Pictures: Barry Hillman

Show secretary Daphne Thomas said the vegetable classes were also surprisingly well supported, considering the weather conditions, with runner beans, sweetcorn cobs and much more on display.

She added: "Well done to all the exhibitors - not an easy task this time."

See more: Shoreham summer show 2017



Ted Banks won the Banksian Medal for most prize money and claimed two rosettes, the red rosette for best flower and green rosette for best vegetable.

He also won the Brian Thomas Memorial Cup for three exhibition onions weighing more than 250g and the Burgess Challenge Cup for most points in dahlias.

Alasdair MacCulloch was another big winner, taking home the R.R. Ebbetts Cup for most points in vegetables excluding onions, shallots and garlic, the Gladys Thomas Cup for most points in gladiolus classes and the Lyndon Shield for best gladiolus spike.

Helen Swyer won the George Cook Challenge Cup for most points in pot plants, the Fred and Val Hill Challenge Shield for best print in the photography section, and the yellow rosette for best exhibit on the open craft table.

Jan Finch won the Phillips Challenge Cup for best vegetable trug and the British Fuchsia Society crested spoon.

Other cup winners were:

Barry Hillman, Tom Pollington Memorial Cup for most points in onions, shallots and garlic classes; Ann Cox, best salad tray; Tim Loughton, Sparrow Challenge Shield for best collection of vegetables; Mary Green, Harold Brown Cup for most points in fruit; Jenny Hughes, best Shoreham top tray; John McMurran, blue rosette for best fuchsia; Julie MacCulloch, Cheeseman Challenge Cup for most points in cut flowers; Lorraine Saunders, Flora Challenge Cup for most points in floral art; Joyce Rowland and Sue Saunders shared the Homecrafts Shield for most points in homecrafts.

-----

First Shoreham Star Trail hailed a success

New platform offers affordable flights in private planes from Shoreham Airport

Engagement ring stolen in broad-daylight burglary in Southwick

