Engagement ring stolen in broad-daylight burglary in Southwick

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a Southwick home which occurred in broad daylight on Saturday.

Items including an engagement ring were stolen from the house in Kingston Lane sometime between 11.30am and 12.15pm on Saturday (4 August), police said.

Police Constable David Slade said: “This is a very upsetting experience for the victims, and if anyone has any information that may assist, please do not hesitate to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 658 of 04/08.”

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

