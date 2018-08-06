First Shoreham Star Trail hailed a success

Characters from films and books took part in the first Shoreham Star Trail, supporting Adur Special Needs Project.

Captain Jack Sparrow, Snow White, Woody from Toy Story and two Stormtroopers were among the group taking part in the trail, starting at the Artisans’ Market in East Street, Shoreham, last Saturday.

The starting line-up, some of the main characters on the Shoreham Star Trail

Valerie Trevor, chairman of the charity, said: "This has been one of the most amazing events we have ever staged. We are so grateful to all the businesses who sponsored the characters, everyone that donated prizes and to the volunteers and the families who turned up to make it a really exciting event.”

The event was aimed at children three to 13. Parents were able to register for £5 and the quickest family to find all ten characters won prizes including Drusillas tickets, Peppa Pig theatre tickets and a climbing experience at Adur Outdoor Activity Centre in Shoreham.

Heidi Rush, organiser, said: "This event was a bigger success than I could ever have imagined. I want to say a very big thank you to all of our volunteers and characters who gave up their time for the charity and look out for our next event.”

More than £4,000 was raised for the charity, by local businesses sponsoring each character, selling popcorn, face painting and a raffle.

Keith Relf, managing director of Pembroke Financial Services, main event sponsor and Batman sponsor, said: "This was such a great cause for our company to get involved with. We are very proud to be able to help a small but invaluable local charity like ASNP.”

Heidi said the charity would be looking at other ideas that could involve children and families in the future. Visit www.adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk/whats-on for more information.

Adur Special Needs Project is a small registered charity, based in Shoreham. It has been established for 30 years and runs weekend play schemes 20 times a year on Saturdays, for children aged five to 15 who have additional needs and disabilities.

The play schemes give the families some much-needed respite care, while allowing the children to fully engage and play in sensory, fun surroundings with specialist one-to-one care.

