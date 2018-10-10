Manager Donnelly 'totally committed' to Shoreham

Sammy Donnelly is confident he can turn Shoreham’s fortunes around.

Mussels’ run without a victory in all competitions was stretched to 11 games as they suffered a 2-1 SCFL Premier Division defeat at Lingfield on Saturday.

The pressure is mounting on Donnelly and the Shoreham boss called a meeting with joint chairman Ralph Prodger and Stuart Slaney on Monday.

But boss Donnelly insists he is totally committed to the club and wants to turn things around.

He said: “I’ve been in football management for 46 years and in every job I’ve given everything I’ve got.

“Football is a funny game, a couple of wins and things will start turning around.

“We’re going through a really rough patch at this moment in time but I want to stick around and start taking the team up the table.

“The pressure is great at the moment but a mounting injury list has really not helped our cause.

“We’re potentially just a result away from getting on a run and things then look a lot different.

“What we can’t continue to do is concede so early in matches, everything spoken about in the build-up then goes out of the window. We always seem to be playing catch-up and when you are on a run like we are, that is not what you want.”

Joel Alexander gave Lingfield the lead inside three minutes before Jake Horn added a second six minutes before the break.

Mussels were much-improved after the restart but Jordan Greaves’ effort came too late and proved just a consolation.

Manager Donnelly spoke of his frustration at seeing his side concede early in a match once again.

He added: “We were much better in the second half and could have scored four goals. When you go behind so early in matches, as we seem to keep doing, we are giving ourselves a hill to climb.”

Shoreham go in search of a first win in 12 when Langney Wanderers visit Middle Road on Saturday.

Mussels have failed to register a victory since August, winning just two SCFL Premier Division matches to date, and are in major need of three points.

“Langney will provide us with another tough test but we’ll be looking to finally end our wait for a win,” Donnelly said. “I’ll take training this week and be in charge on Saturday – with the pressure at this moment it’s hard to look any further ahead.

“The best way to relieve the pressure that has built is winning football matches, we’re just a couple of wins away from doing that.”

SHOREHAM: Broadbent; Firmin, Bromage, Tuck, Proto-Gates; Osei, Myers, Greaves; Collyer, Dalhouse, Joseph. Subs: Bichard (Bichard (Collyer), Mutungi, Rhodie, Lalwani.

Have you read?

Youthful Lancing exit cup



Do you know a local sport star worthy of a Sussex Sports Awards nomination?



Sussex golfers take honours on the opening day of the English Senior Men’s County Finals

