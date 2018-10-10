Youthful Lancing exit cup

Lancing fielded a team made of under-23 and under-18 players as they were dumped out of the Sussex Senior Cup at SCFL Premier Division rivals Pagham last night.

Callum Overton and George Gaskin both struck twice while Howard Neighbour, Jack Rowe-Hurst and Shane Brazil all struck in Lions’ crushing 7-0 home first round victory.

It was a second successive cup defeat for Lancers after they were on the end of a FA Cup second round qualifying defeat at the hands of two division-above Hendon on Sunday.

Lancing’s young guns were given a chance to impress against Pagham but they always faced a tall order against a team who will be fighting for honours come the end of the season.

Have you read?

New manager by the end of the week, says Mavericks chairman Clifford



Do you know a local sport star worthy of a Sussex Sports Awards nomination?



Sussex golfers take honours on the opening day of the English Senior Men’s County Finals