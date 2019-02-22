Shoreham’s Adur Civic Centre site could ease housing crisis

I understand that the old Adur Civic Centre in Ham Road, Shoreham, is up for development, so I took a look at the marketing brochure for developers.

Presumably Adur District Council have paid a pretty penny for this. It is a shame that this didn’t include the work of proofreading it.

The Adur Civic Centre was demolished in 2017

| Read more here: Hotel and GP surgery among ideas for Shoreham site as council seeks bids from developers |

The distance of the site from Shoreham station is variously described as 300m and 400m and states in two different places that a capital receipt and ongoing income stream for the council is both preferred and will be considered. Which one is it?

So, the council has already made a decision – the land is to be sold freehold with vacant possession. Publicly owned land, cleared and made ready for development by public money is not even going to be considered for a new generation of public housing to help the hundreds of key workers and almost 1,000 families on the council waiting list that live and work in Adur.

This is scandalous abdication of the council’s duty to care for the residents of Adur. The council hasn’t built any truly affordable homes with safe, long-term tenures for over 30 years.

There is a dearth of land in Adur for building social housing, the restrictions on council borrowing to build were lifted in the autumn budget and many councils are getting around the right-to-buy clause by setting up their own community interest companies.

Brighton & Hove council has done this and is building high-spec, beautifully designed homes which are being rented at as little as 35 per cent of the market rate.

Imagine what something similar would mean to young and old alike who impacted by the current housing crisis.

Come on, Adur, you can borrow £8million to build an office block and millions more to speculate in commercial real estate. Don’t let sell our land for yet another bland development. Put your residents’ needs first.

Sue Johnston

John Street, Shoreham

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Driving test pass rates revealed for test centres across Sussex

Universal Credit: More than 1,500 people in Worthing have been moved onto scheme

Cervical cancer could be eradicated in three decades if more women attend screenings

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.