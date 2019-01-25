Hotel and GP surgery among ideas for Shoreham site as council seeks bids from developers

Adur District Council is inviting would-be developers to come forward with bids for the former Adur Civic Centre site in Shoreham.

The Ham Road site used to be home to the three-storey town hall before it was vacated in 2013 and the building was demolished.

A marketing exercise to find a development partner for the site is now underway, a spokesman for Adur District Council confirmed.

The council has suggested that the 1.5 acre site offers potential for a ‘significant mixed use scheme comprising residential and commercial uses’.

This could include a hotel and GP surgery, the spokesman said.

Estate agents Knight Frank said of the land: “Given its prominent location at the entrance to the town centre, higher density development is appropriate and a high standard of design and sustainability should reflect this.”

The demolition of the Adur Civic Centre in 2017 was paid for by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

Across the road, work is progressing on a £9.5million office development situated on the former civic centre car park.

When finished, Adur District Council will lease the four-storey block to communications company Focus Group, who will relocate from their current base in Southwick.

