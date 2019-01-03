Shoreham Post Office ‘working really hard’ to reopen after fire

Staff at the Shoreham Post Office, which was affected by a fire on Sunday, are working around the clock to get it back open as soon as possible.

Four fire engines were sent to Maxi’s Convenience Store in Shoreham High Street, which is also home to the Post Office, after a fire was reported in the basement at 4.02pm on Sunday, the fire service confirmed.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at the shop

The immediate area was evacuated so that crews could tackle the fire, and Sussex Police closed off a section of the High Street.

The fire was extinguished using two high pressure hoses, with crews using six sets of breathing apparatus, the fire service confirmed.

David Isaac, who runs the newsagents and the Post Office with his wife Randa, said electric cables in the basement were damaged in the fire.

No one was injured, said Mr Isaac, who was not in the shop himself at the time, although one employee was checked over for smoke inhalation as a precaution, he said.

Firefighters at the scene

The ambulance service said one person was taken to Worthing Hospital with a head injury after a fall, but Mr Isaac said this incident was not related to the fire.

He said it was lucky that the blaze was caught early.

“Imagine if happened when we were shut, that would’ve been catastrophic,” he said. “We caught it in time.”

No stock was damaged, as only electronics are housed in the basement.

Mr Isaac said the Tom Foolery, which shares some of the shop’s wiring, had also been affected.

He said of the incident: “The timing was very bad. We missed New Years Eve, one of the busiest days of the year for us,”

The premises have been closed since Sunday as the couple work with the power companies to repair the damage.

Mr Isaac said: “We are working really hard to open. I’ve been here everyday, I was here at 4am in the morning. We are really pushing everyday.”

He said the public had been understanding of the situation. “There is support, which is good,” he said.

Mr Isaac hopes to open at the end of this week or the beginning of next week, as soon as the electricity is restored.

The newsagents celebrated one year of being home to the town’s Post Office in October.

The Crown office building in Brunswick Road was closed in October 2017.

