Shoreham newsagents celebrate one year since Post Office takeover

A high street newsagents has celebrated one year of being home to Shoreham’s Post Office.

Maxi’s Convenience Store took on the service in October last year following the closure of the Crown office building in Brunswick Road.

David and Randa Isaac, who have run the store for the last eight years, celebrated the one year anniversary with prosecco and cake.

Mr Isaac said: “It was brilliant to see so much warmth and many coming to join us.”

He said he was proud that the branch was recognised by the community for being ‘trusted and convenient’.

“We continue to work closely and focus on constantly reviewing, developing and adapting to things as we go to deliver excellent customer care to ensure we can provide the very best service,” he said.

“The difference of feedback in communication with customers continues to inspire us, to ensure customers keep returning to us all year round.”

The branch carries out all of the same service as the former crown office in Shoreham, including banking services, car tax, passport check and send, burea de change and Licenses.

Post office services are available at the retail counter in the shop from 7am to 11pm, or until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The decision to close and franchise the crown post office in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, taken early last year was met with strong opposition from many residents.

A petition against the move gained hundreds of signatures and a rally was held calling for the post office to remain in the same building.

But three weeks into the move year and Mr Isaac said the ‘majority’ of people had been positive about the change.

