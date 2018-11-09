Shoreham College remembers the fallen at Remembrance service

Pupils, family members and staff at Shoreham College gathered to mark the fallen in a moving act of Remembrance on Thursday.

The school in St Julian's Lane, Shoreham, holds the 'well-attended' service every year in honour of the former pupils who gave their lives in defence of the country.

The last post is played

Mackenzie Cannon and Ella Joyce, head boy and girl, read the Roll of Honour.

During the reading of the names, ceramic poppies, made by the pupils, were placed in front of the memorial by the College prefects.

The service was officiated by Rev George Butterworth and wreaths were laid at the College memorial by Richard Taylor-West, on behalf of the College.

Wreaths were also laid by the president of the Old Shorehamers’ Association, David Abbott, on behalf of the ex-pupils and the chair of the parent’s association, Wendy Allen, on behalf of the parents.

Remembrance day readings

Readings were given by Thomas Prate, Duke of Edinburgh Young Leaders Denholm Coxhill and Llewellyn Jones and the last post was played by ex-pupil Isabel Manson.

Remembrance Day 2018: Honouring Shoreham’s First World War fallen 100 years after Armistice Day