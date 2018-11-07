Remembrance Sunday: Here are some of Adur’s spectacular Armistice Day tributes

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and communities across Adur are coming together to pay tribute to the soldiers who made such huge sacrifices in defence of their country.

Here is a round-up of some of the commemorative events taking place on and around Armistice Day:

The Shoreham Fort beacon 'PICTURE: SHARON PENFOLD

The First Great Silence exhibition – Marlipins Museum

The Marlipins Museum in High Street, Shoreham, will have a special Sunday opening to allow people to see its First World War exhibition on Armistice Day.

Entrance will be free from 11.30am to 3.30pm, so visitors have a final opportunity to explore commemorative exhibition.

Curated by a group of nine dedicated volunteers, the display at the museum includes photographs showing the town during the war, artefacts and other items from the museum’s collection.

Many of the items on display are from the museum’s collection, but some of the medals have been loaned to the exhibition by the volunteers, including some which were awarded to soldiers.

All 107 of the men on the Shoreham memorial are also included on the walls of the museum, with compiled biographies.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “The museum’s volunteer custodians undertook massive research to find those named on the Shoreham-by-Sea war memorial who were residents of Shoreham and died fighting in World War One.

“Their stories can now be viewed in the museum’s exhibition.

“The present residents of the properties named have been asked if they will carry a lantern in memory of that soldier. These lanterns will then be laid beneath the beacon at the fort during the evening’s commemorative event.”

For those with names on the war memorial with no address in Shoreham, volunteers from the museum, Rotary club and Lions will carry lanterns.

Battle’s Over – a Nation’s Tribute – Shoreham Fort

The lanterns will be laid beneath a beacon at Shoreham Fort as part of the Battle’s Over event, an international commemoration marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The event, a collaboration between the Marlipins Museum and Friends of Shoreham Fort, will begin at 6pm with lone pipers playing Battle O’er, a traditional Scottish air played after a battle, after which a specially written tribute will be read out. In an internationally coordinated ceremony, pipers from more than 1,000 communities will be playing the tune at the same time.

At 6.55pm, buglers will sound the Last Post in all of the participating locations, followed by the laying of lanterns – one for each name on the Shoreham War Memorial.

The lanterns will be lit beneath a beacon as part of the Beacons of Light tribute, signifying the light that emerged from the darkness of the war.

At 7.05pm, churches and cathedrals across the world will ring their bells as part of Ringing Out for Peace, joined by town criers performing a specially written Cry for Peace Around the World.

Battle’s Over events take place on November 11 throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and at scores of locations overseas, including New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, Bermuda, France, Belgium, Canada, the United States and Germany.

Sharon Penfold, secretary of Friends of Shoreham Fort, said: “We are incredibly proud to be joining up with the Marlipins and being a part of this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice, recognising the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

Symbolic oak planting – Buckingham Park

A symbolic oak tree will be planted in Buckingham Park, Shoreham, by Adur District Council chairman Joss Loader on Friday, November 9.

Pupils from Buckingham Park Primary School will be in attendance, with year-six pupils writing poems and prose from the perspective of frontline soldiers and those who stayed behind.

Buckingham Park Primary School poppy memorial

Pupils at Buckingham Park Primary School have created a poppy memorial to be unveiled tomorrow.

Poppies will be stuck to a tree and illuminated by spotlights to create a striking feature.

Shoreham bell-ringers – St Mary de Haura Church

The bells will ring out for an hour from St Mary de Haura Church at 12.30pm, in unison with thousands of bells across the country.

New recruits have been learning the ancient art of bell-ringing over the last few months in preparation for Armistic Day.

Prior to the 11am service, the bells will ring half-muffled – a tradition out of respect for the 1,400 bell ringers who lost their lives in the war.

At 2pm, a musical collaboration between Quayside Yuke and the Wellington Wailers will take place, which will include handbell-ringing. Everyone is welcome to come and join in the sing-a-long, which will feature old war songs. At 7.05pm, the bells will ring out again from the church in a quarter peal which will last for around 45 minutes.

Armistice Lunch – Penfold Hall, Steyning

On Saturday, November 10, Steyning Museum Trust will be hosting an armistice lunch at Penfold Hall in Church Street, Steyning.

Homemade soup will be served with bread and tea between 12pm and 2pm, as well as trench cake made from a First World War recipe to give a glimpse of what soldiers would have eaten during combat overseas.

The event will be accompanied by traditional 1918-era music and prizes will be available in a tombola.

Tickets are £5 from Steyning Museum.

Centenary exhibition – Steyning Museum

Coinciding with the Armistice Lunch will be the opening of new exhibition, Centenary, in Steyning Museum.

Centenary will celebrate the part that the people of Steyning and neighbouring parishes played in the First World War, told through photographs, memoirs and objects relating to that period.

The exhibition will also include a celebration of the centenary of the foundation of the RAF, as well as a tribute to three women Suffragists who became Steyning residents.

More news:

Weekly refuse collections to be scrapped in Adur and Worthing from next September

Empty Shoreham shop to be converted into dental practice

Sussex university professor under fire over claims ‘Israelis blew up Twin Towers’