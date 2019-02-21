Seal gives Shoreham a wave as it relaxes in the River Adur

A seal was spotted enjoying a leisurely swim in the River Adur this morning.

Resident Carolyn Green took a snap of the seal as it lounged by the houseboats where the side stream joins the main river at around 10am today (Thursday, February 21).

The seal swimming in Shoreham. Photo by Jo Hughes

She was alerted to it being there by some friends, who said it was the first time they had spotted a seal on that part of the river.

Resident Keith McKenna also sent in a photo of the seal, taken by his daughter Jo Hughes when she was out walking with her children.

He said they had initially thought it was a puppy swimming in the river.

Mr McKenna said that while seals had been seen around Chichester Harbour before, it was ‘not often’ that they were spotted in the River Adur.

