Shoreham micropub wins CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year award for fourth year running

Old Star Ale and Cider House in Shoreham has been named Cider Pub of the Year for the fourth time by Brighton and South Downs CAMRA.

Landlord Richard Hasler was delighted to receive the award from branch co-ordinator Steve Pardoe during a busy Friday night at the Church Street micropub.

Steve Pardoe, branch co-ordinator for Brighton and South Downs CAMRA, presents the award to Old Star Ale and Cider House landlord Richard Hasler, left

Richard took over the business in June 2015 and quickly added cider to the menu.

He won the Cider Pub of the Year award the following year and every year since, being recognised for his extensive range, varying between seven and 12 ciders on at any one time.

Richard said: “When I took it over, we put cider on straightaway. We decided it had ‘cider and perry house’ on the side of the building so it was an obvious thing to do.

“Our fruit ciders are very popular and we always have a couple of perry options, too. We also have a cider festival every year.”

The micropub prides itself on serving high-quality real cider and ale, usually offering a choice of four to six beers, and has built up a great reputation.

Jenny Hasler, Richard’s wife, said: “The Old Star is one of many micropubs along the south coast which is bucking the trend of pubs closing as it goes from strength to strength.

“Richard sources most of his beer from local breweries, as he says there is no need to go further afield with nearly 60 breweries in Sussex.”

The micropub has twice been highly-commended in the Brighton and South Downs CAMRA Pub of the Year. This year’s winner of that title was Brighton Bierhaus.

Richard said: “It is a big area with a lot of pubs, probably ten times the number of pubs as some CAMRA branches.”

Sadly, Richard has decided it is time to move on and is currently in the process of selling the business but he says its future is assured with a new landlord.

