Free lunches over summer for low-income families in Shoreham

For some families struggling to get by on low incomes, the prospect of the summer holidays and a six week break from free school meals can be something to dread.

But a team of volunteers in Shoreham have come up with an idea to make sure that being off school does not mean children or their parents go hungry.

Volunteers Sarah Leeding, Adrienne Lowe and Rosie Denham with Jasmine Markwell, ten, and Chantelle Fenech, 12

The Co-Op Community Space in Ham Road, Shoreham, is hosting a free lunch every weekday from noon to 12.45pm throughout the school holidays aimed at families on low incomes.

Adrienne Lowe, chairman of management at the centre, said: “We thought it would be wonderful to provide sandwiches for families free of charge.”

Bread and sandwich fillings have been provided by the Co-Op in Ham road, fresh fruit is being donated by the Co-Op in Upper Shoreham Road and community group The Woodcraft Folk has provided crisps and cake.

Tables and chairs have been set up where families can relax and enjoy their meal together.

Volunteers Sarah Leeding, Adrienne Lowe and Rosie Denham

Ms Lowe said about 40 people had came through the doors during the first four days of the scheme, which was advertised in local schools just before the end of term.

She said: “We are really pleased about that. There is clearly a need for it.”

Today, there will also be face painting and other activities for the families running from noon until 2pm.

The free lunch scheme follows another project, also set up by Ms Lowe and run out of the Co-Op community space, which provided families in need with winter coats for their children.

Dozens of unwanted coats were donated by residents and handed out. Ms Lowe said more than 200 coats were given away and said the scheme would run again this winter.

