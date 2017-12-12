Search


Free coats available for Shoreham families in need

The volunteers behind Shoreham's Coats for Kids scheme
An initiative to give free coats to families in need is now up and running and starting to give out clothing.

The Coats for Kids scheme, a partnership between six local primary schools, the new Co-op Community Space, the Lions Club and churches, will be based at the Co-Op Community Space in Ham Road, Shoreham, from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Anyone in need of a warm winter coat can come and choose from coats in a range of different sizes, suitable for children between four and 11 years old.

The scheme is aimed at struggling families on benefits or low incomes – but volunteers assure that no questions will be asked.

Reverend Jane Bartlett, assistant curate at St Mary de Haura church and The Church of the Good Shepherd, said: “There are real pockets of poverty in Shoreham.

“The price of a winter coat, especially for a larger family, is worrying for some parents.”

More than 150 coats were donated during a collection earlier this year, a response Reverend Bartlett described as ‘amazing’ and ‘generous’.

These have now been washed and sorted and are ready for people to collect.