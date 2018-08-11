Early Learning Centre in Worthing to close

The Early Learning Centre has announced it will close its store in Worthing.

The children’s clothing store in Montague Street is holding a closing down sale ahead of shutting its doors.

The nearest available branch of the store for shoppers in Worthing will be at the Solent Retail Park in Havant, according to a spokesman.

SEE MORE: Candle shop in Worthing to close down

Worthing auctioneer shares memories after closing auction house

‘Stop knocking town’, senior councillor tells opposition parties amid query on town’s regeneration