Candle shop in Worthing to close down

The lights are set to go out on a candle specialist shop in Worthing after three years of trading.

Charlie Yates, owner of Candle Scentral in South Street, said he had decided not to renew the lease on the shop.

He said: “The sales are just not there to be honest.

“The bills go up but sales don’t, unfortunately.”

Mr Yates had been an employee at Worthing’s Yankee Candle Store, which was formerly based at the same site, but left before the store closed in 2015.

He said that is when he got the idea to open his own candle business.

“I saw the outcry and I thought the demand was there,” he said.

Candle Scentral opened in July 2015 selling brands including Yankee Candles, Flamingo Candles, Candleberry Candles and Millefiori Milano.

But since then, he said the markets had become saturated and a lot of people were choosing to buy products online instead of in the high street.

The shop’s website, which Mr Yates is unsure of whether to continue, experienced its busiest period ever over Christmas.

“Even that shows more people are going online,” he said.

“And you can’t blame then in a way, you don’t have to leave your house and sometimes businesses that are only online will sell things cheaper.”

He said conditions on the high street were ‘tough’.

“The costs go up every year, but the sales don’t follow,” he said.

“You see it in the news all the time and it’s not just small businesses I suppose.

“The high street is going to struggle in the next five years, that’s for sure.”

Mr Yates said he had enjoyed his time running the shop but admitted it had been ‘very stressful’.

While not sure of what he was going to do next, he said he will certainly be having a holiday soon.

Mr Yates expects to close the store on Sunday, June 10.