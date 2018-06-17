Dog of the Week – Suggs

Described by staff and volunteers at Dogs Trust Shoreham as a ‘big loveable bear’ with a ‘silly and endearing character’, Suggs is an active Akita crossbreed looking for a permanent home.

The six-year-old dog relishes attention once a bond has been built.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He’ll love to have you right by his side and a multi-person household would be ideal so that there would always be someone close by for a cuddle.

“Much more a fan of human company than other animals, Suggs could share his home with teenagers over the age of 14 and would like to be the only pet at home.”

Suggs has lots of energy and enjoys exploring in quiet walking locations.

Tracey added: “He hopes to meet a special someone who will join him on fun adventures, play a game of fetch and continue his positive reward-based training.

“This handsome hound will make a fantastic companion to loving owners who can dedicate lots of time to him.”

To find out more about Suggs, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk or go along to the rehoming centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Opening hours are 12pm to 4pm on Monday and Thursday to Sunday, 12pm to 7.30pm Wednesday. The centre is closed on Tuesday.

The centre has 52 kennels and a strong team of staff and volunteers, who care for a large number of dogs every year.

