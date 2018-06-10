Dog of the Week – Olly

Olly is a friendly labrador who adores the company of people and is hoping to find a special someone, say staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Despite being nine years old, Olly’s still very much an active chap with a playful nature. He loves to run about after a tennis ball and enjoys peaceful walks in quiet areas. He’ll need a garden of his own at home so that he can have fun, off-lead exercise.

“A relaxing lifestyle where he can snooze the day away on a comfy bed after he’s finished playing would be perfect for this handsome lad.”

Staff say that Olly would like to be the only pet in the household and could live with teenagers over the age of 14.

Olly is currently staying with a foster family, so Dogs Trust Shoreham would like people to contact in advance of a visit to meet Olly.

The rehoming centre at Dogs Trust Shoreham is located on Brighton Road, Shoreham. Phone 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

READ MORE:

Dog of the Week – Razzle

Dog of the Week – Missy

Dog of the Week – Chico