Dog of the Week – Chico

Shar pei cross Chico has been described as a true gentleman with a heart of gold that you’re bound to fall in love with.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Always keen to offer a lovely sit or a paw, Chico is pleased to greet everyone he meets and forms bonds quickly with people.

“He’d love to find a special someone who’d join him on fun walks in quiet areas, and then relax with him back at home to snooze on the sofa.”

Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham said that Chico is friendly and would be happy to live with cats, or a medium-large sized female dog.

Tracey added: “An ideal home environment for this laidback nine-year-old would be somewhere calm and peaceful, where any children in the household are over the age of 12.”

Chico is currently being looked after in a temporary foster home, so contact Dogs Trust Shoreham before visiting to be able to meet Chico.

Visit Dogs Trust Shoreham on Brighton Road, Shoreham, or phone 01273 452576 for more information.