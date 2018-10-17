‘Street runner’ who ran crack cocaine and heroin ‘shop’ in Worthing faces jail

A ‘street runner’ who ran a ‘shop of class A drugs’ in Worthing when he was just a teenager is facing jail.

Police caught 18-year-old Kai Haynes with cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin and a knife on May 17 this year.

Appearing at Hove Crown Court yesterday, Haynes pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possessing a knife in public. He was previously convicted of possessing cannabis.

Defence barrister Mark Kessler said: “When you speak to the defendant it becomes fairly obvious what has happened here.”

He told the court that Haynes, who lives in Old Shoreham Road in Southwick, had developed a cannabis habit and got involved in drug dealing as a ‘street runner’.

Prosecutor Naomi Edwards told the judge that Haynes was caught with 22 wraps of crack cocaine, 29 wraps of heroin and two wraps of cocaine.

Haynes’ mother and sister were in court to hear him plead guilty.

Judge Shani Barnes described Hayne’s operation as a ‘7-Eleven shop of three class A drugs.’

She continued: “This isn’t one or two wraps this is a large quantity of drugs.

“This is almost certainly going to be custody. I will remain open minded.”

She told Haynes that his crimes were ‘very serious’ but allowed him bail so that he can prepare for what may come.

The case was adjourned so that a pre-sentence report can be written.

Haynes will appear for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on November 9.

