Jail for teenager who ran cocaine and heroin ‘shop’ in Worthing

A teenager who ran a ‘shop of class A drugs’ in Worthing has been jailed.

Police caught 18-year-old Kai Haynes with cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin and a knife on May 17 this year.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possessing a knife in public last month and was sentenced today.

The teenager, who lives in Old Shoreham Road in Brighton, was jailed for two years.

Speaking at a previous hearing, defence barrister Mark Kessler said: “When you speak to the defendant it becomes fairly obvious what has happened here.”

He told the court that Haynes had developed a cannabis habit and got involved in drug dealing as a ‘street runner’.

Prosecutor Naomi Edwards told the judge that Haynes was caught with 22 wraps of crack cocaine, 29 wraps of heroin and two wraps of cocaine.

Haynes’ mother and sister were in court to hear him plead guilty.

Judge Shani Barnes described Hayne’s operation as a ‘7-Eleven shop of three class A drugs.’

She continued: “This isn’t one or two wraps this is a large quantity of drugs.

“This is almost certainly going to be custody. I will remain open minded.”

She told Haynes that his crimes were ‘very serious’.

Sentencing him today, she jailed him for two years.

