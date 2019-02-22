Police officer assaulted in Shoreham after fight involving ‘large group of youths’

A police officer responding to reports of youths fighting in Shoreham was assaulted while trying to detain the suspects.

Police received several reports of a large group of youths fighting outside One Stop in Buckingham Road, Shoreham, at about 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday, February 21), a police spokesman confirmed.

Buckingham Road, Shoreham. Photo: Google Streetview

Officers stopped a vehicle which attempted to make off from the scene and went to detain all five occupants, according to police.

During this, an officer was assaulted, and all five suspects decamped and ran from the scene, said police.

A quantity of drugs and cash were found within the vehicle, which was seized for forensic examination, confirmed the spokesman, who said enquiries were ongoing.

