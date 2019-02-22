HM Courts Service: Results list for February 15 to 21, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 15 to 21, 2019.

Neil Fuller, 46, of Arundel Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Petworth on July 12, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Christian Mercer, 38, of Harrier Green, Holbury, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £350 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on May 22, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lawrence Rimmer, 18, of Paschal Road, Camberley, was given a four-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on December 8, 2018; theft of sunglasses worth £120 in Worthing on December 8, 2018; criminal damage to sunglasses worth £120 in Worthing on December 8, 2018; and assault by beating in in Worthing on December 8, 2018. He must pay a total of £270 compensation. He also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Teville Road, Worthing, on December 8, 2018, no separate penalty.

Michael Ryan, 47, of Monteray Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting making an indecent photograph, a category B image of a child, in Littlehampton between January 1, 2014, and January 4, 2018; making indecent photographs, 17 category C images of a child, in Littlehampton between January 1, 2014, and January 4, 2018. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jason Smith, 50, of Links Road, Lancing, was jailed for six weeks after admitting breaching a restraining order in Littlehampton on December 22, 2018. He was given a ten-week consecutive prison sentence after admitting breaching a restraining order in Brighton on January 26, 2019. He admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a six-week consecutive prison sentence for assault by beating in Lancing on March 21, 2018. He was also fined £100 and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admitting possessing herbal cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on December 22, 2018.

Samantha Chilvers, 24, of Newtimber Gardens, Shoreham, was fined £198 after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Mid Sussex on April 20, 2018.

Myles Grant, 24, of Aspen Court, St Botolph’s Road, Worthing, was fined £115 and must pay £22.50 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed in Upper Brighton Road, Worthing, on December 18, 2017.

Simon Horswell, of Marine Crescent, Goring, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Swaffham on August 10, 2018.

Jules Arnott, 50, of Ellis Close, Arundel, was fined £761 and must pay £76 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Canada Road, Arundel, on February 1, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Richard Dawkins, 48, of Northbrook Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing two bottles of champagne worth £24 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on February 4, 2019; and two charges of assault in Worthing on February 4, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation for the theft. He also admitted breaching a community order, which was revoked. He was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for the original offences of assault by beating in Worthing on January 1, 2019; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police sergeant, by beating in Worthing on January 1, 2019.

Amadin Ekhator, 38, of Princes Gate, George V Avenue, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Liverpool Road, Worthing, on February 4, 2019. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Liverpool Road, Worthing, on February 4, 2019, no separate penalties. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Rebecca Lewington, 30, of Heath Court, St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton, on February 5, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Samuel Oakford, 27, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing cash having entered Bubbles Launderette, Worthing, as a trespasser on June 7, 2018; failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on December 17, 2018 and stealing four bottles of gin worth £152 from Waitrose, Worthing, on February 5, 2019.

John Rice, 52, of The Broadway, Lancing, was fined £507 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Worthing, on February 1, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Henryk Galuszka, 40, of Westway, Wick, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on December 13, 2018. He also admitted breaching a community order, no action taken.

Arthur Matthews, 60, of Whitelea Road, Wick, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 3, 2018.

Stewart Taynton, 51, of Hampton Court, Bognor Regis, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting drug-driving (20ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Crossbush on April 20, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylecognine) on the A27 Crossbush on April 20, 2018, no separate penalty.