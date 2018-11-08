Work progresses on Shoreham Port’s new business units

Work to build new modern business units at Shoreham Port is well underway.

The new Lady Bee Enterprise Centre in Albion Street, Southwick, is currently under construction by Southwick-based firm Pilbeam Construction.

An artists' impression of the units at Shoreham Port

The 14 new commercial units, which are due for completion in Spring 2019, are set to increase the port’s renewable energy generation with solar panels and electric car charging points.

Graham Paul, site manager at Pilbeam Construction, said the block three steel frame has now been erected and the block one oversite slab is in the final stages of being cast.

The retaining walls to the north of the site are now underway and the utilities are being laid as the work progresses, he said.

When complete, the scheme will bring additional jobs to Southwick and expand Shoreham Port’s ‘thriving’ tenant community, a port spokesman said.

The units, which will be set across three new blocks, will be used for business or storage and distribution.

The scheme, which was granted planning permission in March, also includes 37 car parking spaces and a cycle store for 24 bicycles.

At the planning meeting earlier this year, councillors described the units as ‘an attractive development’ which would ‘lift the area’.

