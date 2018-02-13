Bridge is in 'a sad and sorry state', says councillor

A Shoreham councillor has said that residents are 'at a loss' to understand the delays in replacing broken panels on the Adur Ferry Bridge.

A spokesman from West Sussex County Council said the delay was due to the cause of the damage being investigated.

But Marine ward councillor Joss Loader said: “Most people are at a loss to know why it’s taking West Sussex County Council so long.

Three of the broken panels on the bridge

“Does it really take nearly ten months to investigate why glass is being shattered?

“The three panels by Coronation Green have been broken since April and I have an email from the county council, sent at the time, stating that they believed it was vandalism.

“There were also reports from the public who saw youths throwing rocks and stones.

“The bridge is a huge asset to the town but at the moment it’s in a sad and sorry state, with seven panels currently broken – all on the west side.

“The glass is also filthy.

“County Hall needs to make it clear whether the damage is caused by vandals or structural issues.

“What further investigations are they carrying out and why are they taking so long?

“Council taxpayers would like some proper answers.”

A spokesman from West Sussex County Council had said it had been 'unable to establish why' the panels had broken.

“The company which built the bridge is investigating the cause and, likewise, we cannot replace these until a firm conclusion has been reached," the spokesman said.

In November 2016, 16 shattered glass panels were repaired at a cost of approximately £18,000, after months of delays.

Of these, the county council said that 14 were damaged by vandals while two failed at the supports.