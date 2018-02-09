PICTURES: Council explains delay in replacing bridge's broken panels

Three glass panels on Shoreham’s £10m bridge, which were damaged in April last year, are yet to be replaced.

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said it could not replace the shattered panels until ‘a firm conclusion had been reached’ as to the cause of the damage.

One of the broken panels at the bridge

The spokesman said: “We believe these three panels were vandalised in April, 2017.

“The delay in replacement has been due to investigating the cause and then sourcing the best-value quote for the work from specialist suppliers.

“Other panels broke before this and, to date, we have been unable to establish why.

“The company which built the bridge is investigating the cause and, likewise, we cannot replace these until a firm conclusion has been reached.”

In April last year, the county council said it believed two of the panels had been damaged by vandals and one had been damaged due to a ‘failure in the fixing’.

In November 2016, 16 shattered glass panels were repaired at a cost of approximately £18,000, after months of delays.

Of these, 14 were damaged by vandals while two failed at the supports.

