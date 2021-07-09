Watch the Red Arrows flying over West Sussex today – and find out when you can see them next
Here are the Red Arrows flying over West Sussex today (Friday July 9) at noon.
It is part of a display that the whole area can enjoy as part of the Festival of Speed at Goodwood.
The Red Arrows will also be flying over West Sussex on two other occasions this weekend – at 12pm on Saturday and 11.50am on Sunday.
