Entertainment listings for West Sussex, Friday to Thursday, June 7-13

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

COMEDY

Al Murray: Landlord of Hope and Glory: 7.30pm, £30, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Mighty Groove Robbers: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

The GJ’s Group: The Cricketers Arms, Billingshurst, 8.30pm, 11pm.

SMF Music Showcase: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Lithium: The Star, Roffey, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Taygan Paxton: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Martin Simpson – A Master of his Art: 8pm, £17.50, Ropetackle, Shoreham, 01273 464440.

STAGE

Life After Sherlock: 7.30pm, £15, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The extended memoirs of Doctor John H Watson.

PLENTY: Until June 29, various times, from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk.

The House On Cold Hill: Until Saturday, June 8, 2.30pm, 7.30pm, £31, Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206.

THIS IS MY FAMILY: Until June 15, tickets from £20, Minerva, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

COMMUNITY

Cats protection: Barns Green Village Hall, Muntham Drive, Barns Green, RH13 0PT. The Event will be open from 1pm- 3pm. On sale will be delicious home-made cakes; Paperbacks, CDs & DVDs; CP Branded Items & Gifts; Jewellery; Cat baskets, beds & toys. Information table; Refreshments will be available Admission is free but donations (including cat food & litter) are warmly received. More info: www.cats.org.uk/horsham.

WALK: Park and meet 10am in the Forestry Commission car park Hammerpond Road, RH13 6PG (TQ208298). 3.5 mile HDC walk through forest and some open heath land. Some long gentle and short steep hills. Well behaved dogs allowed. 1 hr 45 mins. Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: Film Music Gala: 3pm, £16-£32. Child: £10. The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Nick Davies Conductor. Kevin Lin Violin. Tommy Pearson. From swashbuckling pirate ships to gladiator battles, be transported to the exciting world of the silver screen in the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s Film Music Gala.

GIGS

The Soulsmiths: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8.30pm-11pm.

Jamiefest 2019: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, 7pm-11pm.

The Soho-lites: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Triple X: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Cootes Fayre 2019: Cootes Green, Horsham, 2pm-6pm.

Alter Ego: The Star, Roffey, Horsham, 8.30pm.

OldPlay Fundraiser for Ropetackle Arts Centre: 8pm, £8, Ropetackle, Shoreham, 01273 464440. Brighton’s best party band, OldPlay, return for another amazing party night at Ropetackle following their fantastic performance last summer. This eight-piece band performs your favourite 60s and 70s dance music: The Beatles, Stones, Who, Tina, Aretha and many more.

Take That – Greatest Hits Live: 8pm, £16 (discounts: £14), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Celebrating 30 incredible years, Take That are bringing their huge 2019 Greatest Hits tour to cinemas for one night only.

STAGE

Belly of the Whale: 11am, 3pm, free, Pavilion Promenade, Worthing.

JBA Dance: This is JBA: 2pm, 5.30pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. A sparkling dance extravaganza showcasing the many talented pupils of the Jenny Bousfield Academy of Dance.

Summer of Circus: Family Fun Day: 10am-4pm, free, Pavilion Café Bar, Worthing.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

WPO: Summer Concert 2019: 7.30pm, £10, Assemby Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206.

GIGS

Horsham Folk Club : Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

Spanish Festival: Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 11pm-5pm.

Im’n’Im: The Bear, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

Cherry Bomb: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 1pm-6pm.

Jazz Lunch with Shireen Francis: 12pm-2.30pm, £21.95, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

STAGE

Inanimate To Animate: Workshop: 2.30pm, £21.50, onnaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. A rare opportunity to learn from acclaimed dancer and choreographer Ester Natzjil.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show: 3pm, £13.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

MONDAY, JUNE 10

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am in the public car park adjacent to West Chiltington Village Hall, Mill Rd, RH20 2PZ (TQ083179). 4 – 5 mile HDC walk Moderate slopes, some stiles. No dogs. 2 hrs. Graham 07894 735532.

GIGS

Acoustic Jam: The King’s Arms, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

The Railway Times Acoustic Sessions: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

GIGS

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

An Audience with Harry Redknapp: 7.30pm. 6.15pm for Meet & Greet Ticket Holders. 32.50. VIP tickets include best seats, photo opportunity, autograph and professional photo with Harry before the show: £82.50. The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

Romeo & Juliet: On screen, 7.15pm, £16 (discounts: £14). The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers encounter passion and tragedy in a screening of Kenneth MacMillan’s 20th-century ballet masterpiece.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at The Three Moles Public House Selham Petworth GU28 0PN. New 6.5 mile HDC walk over Selham, Graffham & Levington commons. No dogs. 2 hrs 45mins. Mike 07855 502023.

CONCERTS

The Horne Section: That’s How I Like My Tour: 8pm, £27.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 8.30pm-11pm.

Open Mic: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

SWEATBOX: Until June 15, various times, £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Acclaimed immersive production Sweatbox is a theatre experience that takes place in a real prison van. Written by Chloë Moss, directed by Anna Herrmann and performed by Clean Break members, this intimate 15-minute piece offers a unique insight into the criminal justice system and the impact it has had on the fates of three women.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

COMEDY

Shappi Khorsandi: Skittish Warrior… Confessions of a Club Comic: 7.45pm, £17.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX ASSOCIATION NATIONAL TRUST: 2.30pm, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN Talk: Hampton Court by Tim Kidd.

GIGS

The Illegal Eagles; 7.30pm, £26.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.00, 5.20, 8.15. Aladdin (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 4.00. Rocketman (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 7.30. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat & Sun 3.00.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Aladdin (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.00, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10; Sat 10.10, 11.10, 1.00, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.30; Sun 10.10, 11.10, 1.00, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.50, 5.50, 7.30, 8.50; Sat 10.50, 1.50, 5.00, 7.20; Mon 11.50, 2.50, 5.50, 7.10, 8.50. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 8.45; Sat & Sun 8.45. Late Night (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.10, 6.10, 8.40; Sat & Sun 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 8.40. Ma (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.45. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.40; Sat & Sun 10.50, 1.30. Rocketman (15) Fri, Wed & Thu 11.50, 1.30, 2.40, 4.20, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Sat 11.30, 2.20, 4.20, 5.10, 7.00, 8.20; Sun 11.50, 2.40, 4.20, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Mon 11.50, 1.30, 2.40, 4.20, 5.30, 7.30; Tue 11.50, 1.30, 2.40, 4.20, 5.30, 8.20. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 4.15, 5.15, 8.30; Sat 10.30, 11.50, 12.45, 2.00, 3.00, 4.15, 5.15, 6.30; Sun 11.45, 12.45, 2.00, 3.00, 4.15, 5.15, 6.30; Wed & Thu 4.15, 5.15, 6.30. IMAX 3D: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri-Thu 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.30, 7.15; Tue 11.00, 1.45, 4.30, 7.10. Movies For Juniors: Missing Link (PG) Sat & Sun 10.20. Movies For Juniors: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. Unlimited Screening: Brightburn (15) Mon 8.15. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15.

New Park (01243 786650): Greta (15) Fri 1.00; Sun 6.00; Mon 3.30; Tue 5.00; Wed 12.00; Thu 6.00. Rattigan On Page And Screen (U) Fri 1.30. The White Crow (15) Fri 3.15; Sat 12.30; Mon 5.45; Tue 12.15; Wed 4.30; Thu 8.15. Birds Of Passage (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 8.15. High Life (18) Fri 8.45; Sat 5.45; Mon 1.00. The Deep Blue Sea (12A) Sat 3.15; Sun 12.45; Tue 2.45; Wed 2.15. The Longest Day (PG) Sun 2.45. Head Full Of Honey (12A) Sun 8.15; Mon 8.30; Thu 12.30. Royal Opera House Live: Romeo And Juliet (2019) (12A) Tue 7.15. Birds Of Passage (15) Thu 3.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Thu 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri 11.10, 12.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10, 10.10; Sat 10.10, 11.10, 12.10, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10, 10.10; Sun 10.10, 11.10, 12.10, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10; Mon & Wed 11.10, 12.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10; Tue & Thu 11.10, 12.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 8.10. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 8.15; Sat 12.10, 9.10; Sun 12.10, 8.15. Hindi: Bharat (12A) Fri-Thu 8.00. Booksmart (15) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.40. 2D SCREENX: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri 1.30, 4.30, 7.30, 10.30; Sat 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30, 10.30; Sun 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.30, 7.30. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri-Thu 11.50, 2.50, 5.50, 8.50. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri 1.20, 5.00, 9.10, 11.10; Sat 5.00, 11.10; Sun 5.00, 9.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 5.00, 9.10. Late Night (15) Fri 12.15, 2.45, 5.20, 7.50, 10.20; Sat 12.20, 2.50, 5.20, 9.00, 11.00; Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.15, 2.45, 5.20, 7.50; Mon 12.15, 2.45, 5.20, 9.00. Ma (15) Fri 9.00, 11.25; Sat 9.50, 11.30; Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 9.00. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.15; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.40. Rocketman (15) Fri 11.40, 1.00, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; 9.50; Sat 11.40, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sun 11.40, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.40, 1.00, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Thu 11.40, 1.00, 2.30, 4.00, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20. The Hustle (12A) Fri 11.30, 1.50, 11.15; Sat 11.15; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 1.50; Thu 11.00, 11.30, 1.50. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri 12.50, 3.10, 4.20, 5.30, 8.40; Sat 10.00, 10.40, 11.30, 12.20, 1.00, 1.50, 2.40, 3.20, 4.20, 5.30, 6.40; Sun 10.00, 10.40, 11.30, 12.20, 1.00, 1.50, 2.40, 3.20, 4.20, 5.30, 6.40; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.10, 4.20, 5.30, 6.40. IMAX 3D: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri & Sat 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.45, 10.45; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.45. 4DX 3D: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 9.15; Sat & Sun 10.10, 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 9.15. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30, 10.00, 11.30; Sat 12.00, 2.50, 4.15, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30, 10.00, 11.30; Sun 12.00, 2.50, 4.15, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 7.00, 8.30. Movies For Juniors: Missing Link (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Sat & Sun 10.15. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. Unlimited Screening: Brightburn (15) Mon 8.15. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Encore (12A) Thu 7.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. Royal Opera House Live: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sun 10.30. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (2019) (12A) Tue 7.15. Silver Screen: Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Wed 10.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film June 20.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Exhibition On Screen: Van Gogh And Japan (12A) Tue 7.30. The Hustle (12A) Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 7.45; Sat & Mon 1.00, 3.20, 5.35. Late Night (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Thu 2.45, 5.45, 8.15; Tue 1.45, 4.45; Wed 1.45, 4.45, 8.15. Family Film Fun Screening: How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Late Night (15) Sat 11.00. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. HFS: Le Sens De La Fete (12A) Mon 8.00. Benjamin (15) Wed 3.30, 5.45, 8.30.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 7.45. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (Encore) (12A) Sun 2.00. Royal Opera House Live: Romeo And Juliet (2018/19 Ballet) (12A) Tue 7.00. NT Encore: All My Sons (2019) (12A) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Fisherman’s Friends (12A) Fri & Mon 6.10; Sat 8.30. Rocketman (15) Fri & Mon 8.30; Sat 6.05; Tue 4.30; Wed & Thu 6.05, 8.30. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15. Merchant Ivory’s Heat And Dust (12A) Thu 11.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Aladdin (PG) Fri 12.05, 2.45, 5.40; Sat 10.40, 12.00, 4.40; Sun 10.10, 12.20, 3.10, 5.30; Mon 12.40, 5.40; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.40. Avengers: Endgame (12A) Sat 2.20; Mon 4.35; Wed 11.40. Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (12A) Fri 3.15, 8.10; Sat 5.20, 8.20; Sun 5.30, 8.20; Mon 11.00, 8.15; Tue 5.20, 8.15; Wed 3.20, 8.15; Thu 3.15, 8.15. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15) Fri & Thu 12.25; Sun 2.40; Tue 12.20. Parent & Baby Screening: Rocketman (15) Mon 12.00. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Rocketman (15) Fri 12.30, 8.30; Sat 1.40; Sun 12.00, 8.30; Mon 2.45, 8.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.15, 8.30. Take That: Greatest Hits Live (12A) Sat 8.00. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Fri 6.05; Sat 10.05, 12.15; Sun 9.55, 12.45; Mon 3.20; Tue 3.10; Wed & Thu 6.10. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri 3.10, 5.30, 8.05; Sat 2.45, 5.55, 8.30; Sun 2.55, 5.55, 8.15; Mon 2.00, 5.25, 8.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 3.00, 5.25, 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Rocketman (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.10; Sun 8.30; Mon 12.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 1.00, 3.15, 8.30; Wed 11.00, 3.00, 8.20; Thu 11.15, 3.15, 5.50. Aladdin (PG) Fri 12.30, 3.15; Sat 12.40, 3.25; Sun 10.15, 12.30, 3.15; Mon 2.45, 5.45; Tue 3.45; Wed 12.15, 1.45, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 12.30, 4.00; Dementia Friendly: Tue 12.15. Booksmart (15) Fri, Sun, Tue & Wed 6.00; Sat 8.45; Mon 8.30; Thu 1.45, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.15. Saving Private Ryan (15) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: Aladdin (PG) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 7.15. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (12A) Thu 7.00.