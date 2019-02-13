Southwick Brownies enjoy stagecraft experience with Southwick Players

Southwick Players hosted 28 Brownies at an evening of theatre games and a stagecraft experience.

The evening was arranged by president Gary Cook and committee member Charley Roberts, who has strong connections with 2nd Southwick Brownies, being one if its founder members.

The 2nd Southwick Brownies performed playlets and learned how to project their voices, working with president Gary Cook and committee member Charley Roberts

The Brownies, who usually meet at St Michael’s Church hall in Southwick, visited the Barn Theatre at Southwick Community Centre with their leader, Brown Owl Rose Cook.

They had backstage tour and performed their own playlets of a camping trip, helping them to learn how to project their voices.

