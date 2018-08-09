More than 10,000 tickets already snapped up for Worthing panto

There may be around four months to go, but more than 10,000 tickets have already been bought or reserved for Worthing’s pantomime.

Worthing Theatres pantomime in partnership with Paul Holman Associates looks set to have another hit with Aladdin and so far ticket sales and financially they are ahead by a substantial 14 per cent on last year’s incredibly popular Christmas production Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Aware of just how important traditions are to their patrons, Worthing Theatres are including some great opportunities in their new campaign aptly named ‘Golden Week’ for Aladdin the Pantomime, applicable to performances from Saturday 1 to Friday 7 December 2018, after the opening preview performance.

During this time, every single patron will be given a complimentary programme as part of their seat purchase.

Additionally, for every evening performance, two or more lead cast members will be available for a post-show meet and greet in the Pavilion Café Bar.

Pantomime fans will have the unique opportunity to have their programmes signed, as well as a chance to have photographs taken with the cast members present.

The cast will be led by Pop Superstar Lee Latchford-Evans from STEPS, who plays the title role of Aladdin.

CBeebies star Rebecca Keatley plays Princess Jasmine; she is known to millions of fans both young and old as the bubbly anchor of the CBeebies House and hit children’s TV show Let’s Play.

Award-winning comedian Vikki Stone will star as the evil Abanazar, a role she is familiar with, as she was twice nominated as the Best Baddie at the Great British Pantomime Awards.

Children’s comedy-entertainer Mark Jones stars as Wishee Washee. Mark has toured extensively with some of the UK’s most-loved children’s shows as the presenter of both ‘The Sooty Show’ and ‘Rainbow Live’. Well-known and well-loved Brighton cabaret artiste Dave Lynn will star as everyone’s favourite panto dame, Widow Twankey.

Amanda O’ Reilly, Head of Culture for Adur & Worthing Councils, said: “The pantomime is an important part of our annual programming and we are always looking for more ways to make this experience even more memorable for our audiences. Our new golden week campaign gives families that additional opportunity to make lasting memories with the ones they love and take a little bit of that pantomime magic home with them. It’s our fastest ever selling Christmas production, so make sure you book your seats early!”

Aladdin, runs at the Pavilion Theatre from Friday 30th November 2018 to Tuesday 1st January 2019 with ‘Golden Week’ running from Saturday 1 to Friday 7 December 2018.

Tickets for this family favourite pantomime are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the Box Office on 01903 206 206, with an early bird discount which runs until Sunday 30 September.

