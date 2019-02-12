Harry Potter actor brings successful comedy show to Sussex

Harry Potter actor and comedian Jim Tavaré has announced some Sussex dates for his successful show – From Deadpan to Bedpan.

The tour comes to The Capitol, Horsham, on Friday, May 10, then The Hawth, Crawley, on Monday, May 13, and then The Quadrant, Brighton, on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

“In 2017 Jim was involved in a near fatal head on car crash in LA and he has come out the other side laughing,” said a spokesperson. “More than 30 broken bones, a punctured lung that later collapsed and a detached hand are just a few of the injuries he miraculously survived.”

But Jim refused to let the traumatic event define him and emerged with this new comedy show.

“Jim Tavaré is internationally renowned for his award winning comedy act featuring Bassie (his double bass). He is best known for co-writing and starring in The Sketch Show (ITV) with Tim Vine and Lee Mack, and playing Tom the Innkeeper in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He starred in his own TV series The Jim Tavaré Show (Channel 5), co-written with Ricky Gervais, and Jim Tavare Pictures Presents...(BBC2).

“He’s also appeared on three Royal Variety Shows after becoming a favourite with HRH Prince Charles leading to Tavaré performing several private events for the Queen and other members of the Royal Family. He got to know and connect with Princess Diana over the years. By co-incidence the injuries he sustained in his car accident mirrored hers. This emphasizes the words of the surgeon that if this had happened 20 years ago, he would not have survived.”

To find out more visit www.jimtavare.org.

