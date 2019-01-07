Cast wanted for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production

Worthing’s Michael Burnie is looking for youngsters for his production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with Brighton Theatre Group.

Michael said: “We need two teams of talented, enthusiastic children for this exciting and opportunity when for the very first time Chitty Chitty Bang Bang plays Brighton & Hove.

“To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie, Brighton Theatre Group have been chosen as one of a handful of UK companies to perform Chitty, a production that will play Theatre Royal Brighton for eight performances from August 20-24.If your child is between seven and 11 years old, and no taller than 4’11 this could be their chance!

“We are looking for boys and girls to play the major principal roles of Jeremy and Jemima Potts as well as an army of children to portray the sewer children hiding beneath the Baron’s Castle from the fearsome Child Catcher. Whether your child has lots of stage experience or is keen to try the stage for the first time, we would love to see them.”

A show meeting for parents and children and the first audition prep will take place on Sunday, January 13 at Patcham Community Centre, Ladies Mile Road, Brighton, BN1 8TA at 2pm. Audition prep begins on Monday, January 14 and Monday, January 21 at The Church of The Ascension, Mill Rise, Westdene, BN1 5GS 7pm-9pm.

Auditions will be on Sunday, January 27 between 2pm-5pm at Church of the Ascension, Mill Rise, Westden,e BN1 5GS with re-call auditions for the parts of Jeremy and Jemima on Monday, January 28 at Church of the Ascension, Mill Rise, Westdene, BN1 5GS 7pm-9pm.

To apply for an audition slot, contact Keith Shepherd on chairman@brightontg.com.

South coast return for Les Miserables in 2019!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres