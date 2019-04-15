Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham to host free Easter egg hunt

Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham has a cracking way to spend Easter Saturday.

It is holding a free Easter egg hunt for children under the age of 12.

The Easter bunny has lots of chocolate treats to give away to children

There will be a free chocolate egg for the first 200 youngsters who go along to the Brighton Road yacht club on Saturday between 11am and midday.

The children can also take along their own beautifully-decorated hens eggs to enter into a free competition to win more chocolate prizes.

Meanwhile, for the grown-ups, there is a charity raffle to win a luxury chocolate egg, raising money for Sussex Sailability, the charity established by the club in 2001 to help sailors with disabilities to get out on the water.

The volunteer organisation has 15 boats suitable for people with disabilities to helm and to crew. These range from single-handers to 23ft racing keelboats. It also has a Ro-Ro power boat, accessible for people who need to stay in their wheelchairs.

The yacht club’s restaurant will be open for lunch, with some new spring dishes on the menu. For a laid-back Easter Sunday, bookings can be also made for a two or three-course family lunch. For further details, contact 01273 464868 or email steward@sussexyachtclub.org.uk.