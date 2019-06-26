Southwick Players Youth offers places for children to learn theatre skills

Southwick Players is delighted to have its children’s group up and running again, with regular theatre fun at Southwick Community Centre.

Having re-opened its doors in March, SPY (Southwick Players Youth) has grown from the initial eight children and is now offering places to a further five aged six to 15.

Members of Southwick Players youth group SPY. Picture: Rachel Common

Sessions are run by Southwick Players members Amy Bowyer, Amanda Reeves and Rachel Common.

Amy said: “Activities include theatre games to build confidence and to allow children to learn basic theatre skills in a fun setting, as well as improvisation to themed subjects.

“The children are also currently working on short plays and monologues to present at an end-of-year show for their families and members of Southwick Players.”

The group can take up to 16 children, meeting on Tuesdays during term time from 7pm to 8.30pm at Southwick Community Centre, the home of the Barn Theatre, in Southwick Street.

The summer term runs until July 16 and any children interested in joining for the autumn term, September 10 to December 3, is welcome to a free taster session on July 2, 9 or 16. Places must be booked in advance, email Rachel Common at rachel.solomon@hotmail.co.uk or telephone Amanda Reeves on 07752 594652.

Amy and Amanda are following on their success with Cinderella by directing their second pantomime for Southwick Players in December next year.

Amy said: “We hope that the skills the children are learning in SPY will be put to good use in securing them parts in the production.”

The award-winning Cinderella broke all Southwick Players box office records for panto, with most performances selling out.

Work has already begun on the script for The Sleeping Beauty for 2020.