Shoreham set for first fundraising character hunt

Favourite characters from films, books and television are coming to Shoreham for a treasure hunt.

Adur Special Needs Project will be running Shoreham’s first fundraising character hunt in conjunction with the Artisans’ Market, in East Street, Shoreham.

The Shoreham Star Trail, which includes the opportunity to have a picture taken with favourite film characters, will run from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, July 28.

As well as the trail, there will be a raffle, face painting and popcorn cart in East Street.

Organiser Heidi Rush, one of the charity’s trustees, said: “Our aim is to raise no less than £3,000 in order to continue our services well into 2019 and beyond and we hope that the local community will wholeheartedly support us by getting involved.

“Businesses and local organisations will also have an opportunity to support the event by being a headline or character sponsor.

“We wanted to put on a fun event so that families could spend some enjoyable time together. There will be a £5 minimum entrance fee per family to include up to two children aged between three and 13, when accompanied by at least one adult.”

There will be characters including Jack Sparrow, Stormtroopers, Marvel superheroes and villains, Harry Potter, Disney princesses and cartoon characters.

All entrants need to do is find them and get their stamp on the star trail sheet. The quickest family to find all the characters will receive one of the amazing prizes.

For local businesses, sponsorship packages start with a minimum donation of £100, which will go towards meeting ASNP’s fundraising target.

There are still have some limited sponsorship packages available to those businesses who wish to get involved.

Sponsor James Ross, from James Ross Jewellers in Hove, said: “I support Adur Special Needs Project as having lived in Shoreham all my life, it’s great to see such a local-based charity doing fantastic work for local people less fortunate than ourselves.”

Sponsor Fleur Peacock, from Moxie Personal Training in Shoreham: “It’s so lovely to be part of this amazing event and support this incredible charity bringing smiles, adventures and support to as many as possible.”

Sponsor Dan Leonard, from ZAPP Laser Studio in Hove, said: “I believe that every child has the right to be the best that they can be and every parent deserves the support to help make that happen.”

Adur Special Needs Project is a small registered charity, established 30 years ago and based in Shoreham.

A team of qualified and experienced staff and volunteers provide a wide range of stimulating, fun and challenging activities for children in a safe and caring environment.

While the children, who have a wide range of disabilities and special needs are happily enjoying their activities, their parents and families enjoy valuable respite care.

To register for the event in advance, send an email to info@adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk.

Families can also turn up on the day but the charity is expecting the event to be very busy and booking early will guarantee event registration.

