Shoreham party Clubbing for Parents returns after Zoe Ball shout-out on Radio 2

Clubbing for Parents is back in Shoreham after Zoe Ball picked up on the party phenomenon on her Radio 2 breakfast show.

Swiss Gardens PTA, a group of parents who raise money for Swiss Gardens Primary School, was delighted to hear the keen raver recently talking about their first event, held last year.

"If that happens again, give me a call," said Zoe as part of a radio peice about whether parents could still party.

Melita Ogden, PTA chairman, said: "After a stomping first event last year, we recently had some publicity on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show and decided at short notice to run another event, which is open to the whole community and uses the great space at Sussex Yacht Club to bring together the local community to have a dance and still be in bed early.

"The event is organised by a group of fantastic parents, led by Annalies Simon, and four of our parents, who are DJs, are providing the entertainment.

"So dig out your glad rags and joins us once again to rave and misbehave without your kids to nostalgic, anthemic classics that will make you feel young again - and still be in bed by midnight."

Clubbing for Parents on Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm is open to parents and their friends from all over Shoreham and all proceeds go to Swiss Gardens Primary school.

Tickets available at the Neighbourhood Store and online at clubbingforparents2019.eventbrite.co.uk as well as on the door.

The line-up includes Ben Simon, Zoe Hart and Glastonbury Shangri La Veterans Rocksome & Wrecksome.

Shoreham Port leads work on attracting more women to maritime jobs



Upper Beeding pupils dance through their lunch break on Red Nose Day



Results of The Roux Scholarship regional finals featuring former Steyning Grammar School student revealed