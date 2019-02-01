Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates the great composers in its spring concert

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra’s spring concert on Sunday, February 10 at 3pm features a programme of great classical composers – Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart and Schubert.

It will form part of the grand celebration of the 70th season of the community orchestra founded in 1948.

As usual the programme will be conducted by music director Dominic Grier. Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “The Beethoven Fidelio Overture and Schubert Andante in B minor are followed by the Haydn Trumpet Concerto to be performed by Erika Curbelo. Erica is a young professional music graduate of the Royal College of Music and based in London and now completing her masters degree. She has a wide-ranging repertoire which includes jazz, pop and musical theatre.

She is booked to play with the LPO and the WPO is pleased to perform the famous Haydn concerto with her. The Mozart Overture to Idomeneo will be followed by the Great C major symphony by Schubert. The symphony was the last one written by Franz Schubert and only came to light ten years after his death thanks to Robert Schumann, then better known as a music journalist who had a chance meeting with Schubert’s brother Ferdinand in Vienna in 1838.” The concert is on Sunday, February 10 at 3pm in the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

Tickets are £9, £13, £16 with children under 16 and students £3. Contact the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or online at http://www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

