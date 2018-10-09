Created with Sketch.

Terence Charlston organ recital in Worthing

Terence Charlston is offering an organ recital at Christ Church, Grafton Road, Worthing on October 16 at 7pm, playing J S Bach, Schlick, Froberger, Parry and Prelleur.

Tickets £5 at the door.

Spokeswoman Janine Hobbs said: “Terence is an internationally-acknowledged specialist performer on early keyboard instruments. His broad career encompasses many complementary roles including solo and chamber musician, choral and orchestral director and teacher and academic researcher. He is a core member of the ensemble Florilegium and was a member of London Baroque from 1995 until 2007.

His large repertoire and numerous commercial recordings reflect his passionate interest in keyboard music of all types and styles.”

