Singer Beverley Craven commits to tour despite cancer return

BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Beverley Craven has pledged to honour her touring commitments despite being diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Following the diagnosis last month, the singer has recently undergone a double mastectomy and lymph node clearance. She will start a five-month course of chemotherapy in December.

But the tour will go ahead. Her dates include Guildford, Horsham and Portsmouth.

Beverley is due to go on tour with Woman to Woman this November alongside Julia Fordham and Judie Tzuke. Most of the dates have already been sold out.

The second leg of the tour which was due to take place in March 2019 has been moved to June to allow Beverley time to recover from her chemotherapy. All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. Full information is available via https://www.wtwlive.com

The timing of the diagnosis could not have been worse. The Woman to Woman tour has sold more than 30,000 tickets and based on pre-sales alone the album is set for a top ten spot when it’s released later this month. However, with the support of Judie and Julia, Beverley has vowed to continue with the tour and album.

Beverley, Julia and Judie have developed a powerful bond in a very short space of time. The Woman to Woman project has let each artist grow and develop creatively with mutual support and friendship, they say.

Beverley said; “First of all, I want to reassure everyone who has bought tickets for Woman To Woman 2018 that I will be fit and fully recovered in time for our tour this year. Unfortunately I was diagnosed with breast cancer (for a second time) one month ago and have since undergone a double mastectomy and lymph node clearance. When the tour finishes in early December I will start a 5-month course of chemotherapy in an effort to severely diminish the chances of the cancer spreading further.

“Unfortunately, because of the chemo, we have had to postpone the second leg of the tour due to take place in March/April 2019. New dates have been arranged for June and are now published on the WTWLive.com website.

“I will forever be indebted to Jules, Judie, Lee Noble and John Eaden for their unbelievable selflessness and support during these last few very difficult weeks. Their insistence that my health must come before our W2W tour - a project that we’ve all worked ridiculously hard to put together over the past year - has made me feel very cared for and valued as a friend, a colleague and as an artist. I am hugely grateful to be surrounded by such kind and considerate human beings.

“My girls Mollie, Brenna and Connie have been looking after me at home…cooking, cleaning, dog walking, bed making, clothes washing, food shopping, giving me the best hugs in the world and telling me several times a day how much they love me. I feel truly blessed and very lucky to have such caring and devoted daughters.”

“To all the people who have helped and are continuing to help me overcome and cope with this brutal and terrifying disease I would like to express my deepest and sincerest thanks: my breast surgeon Giles Cunnick, my partner Mike Ede, my best friends Kate Cormican, Sally Brown, Karen Mason and Nettie Stevenson and my beloved sister Kathy for showing me the light. You have all given me courage in my darkest moments and the strength to beat this.

“The girls (Judie & Julia) and I are more determined than ever to make our Woman To Woman tour especially memorable for everyone. It’s at times like this that you recognise the important things in life…doing what we all love for the people who love what we do!”

Dates include:

November 2018

05 Guildford – Glive – SOLD OUT

21 Horsham – The Capitol – SOLD OUT

24 Portsmouth – New Theatre Royal – Limited Availability

