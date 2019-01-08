Shoreham Oratorio Choir supports foodbank with food donations and concert collection

Shoreham Oratorio Choir staged a wonderful Christmas concert to a packed audience at St Mary De Haura Church, in the town centre.

The choir sang Vivaldi’s Gloria and seasonal music, including the world premiere of Tim Nail’s Fields of White.

The collection was a great addition to the food items already donated by Shoreham Oratorio Choir members

Harry Plant played the Telemann Trumpet Concerto and the Shoreham Oratorio Ensemble, with Tim Nail, accompanied the singing, all brought together by musical director Marc Yarrow.

a collection after the concert, the generous audience gave £500 for Shoreham Foodbank, a great addition to the food items already donated by choir members.

The next concert will be a performance of the Salieri Requiem on April 27 in St Mary de Haura Church, Shoreham, at 7.30pm.

