Chichester's very own “Fabulous Drag Prince!"

Chichester born and bred, “Fabulous Drag Prince” Alfie Ordinary brings his debut solo show back to Sussex after success in Hollywood and Australia.

Alfie’s journey started two years ago when he premiered the show at Brighton’s Marlborough. He went on to pick up awards at the Hollywood Fringe, the San Diego Fringe and the Adelaide Fringe.

The show presents the persona of Alfie, the son of a drag queen. Alfie sees himself as fabulous and is proud of it. In the show, Alfie sets out to challenge the norm, questions what it really means to be a man and presents a world where equality exists... all with the help of Whitney Houston and The Village People among others.

Alfie is delighted by the success of it all: “I am really proud of it. I wrote the show while I was in Chichester. It has changed my life. It is now what I do full time, and it is because of this show that I am able to do that. I was born in Chichester and lived there for 18 years until I went off to university. I lived in Cornwall and then moved back to Chichester where I did a master’s degree at the University of Chichester, and while I was there, I started doing a drag night. We ran it for a year until I moved to Brighton.

“I started off as a singer-songwriter, and I played in pubs here and there. And then I discovered cabaret and drag while I was at university. It brought together all the different things that I was interested in, performing and make-up and costume and so on. All these were things that I didn’t know how to apply to just one thing, and so while I was at the University of Chichester, I developed the character of Alfie.

“Alfie is the son of a drag queen. He is a drag prince. He has got all the ingredients of drag, but still identifies as a boy. I am playing on masculinity and how being a man is presented. He wears traditional male clothes, but all with sequins. I have got full make-up and lashes and lipstick, but he is a boy and he is quite happy being himself. The importance of Alfie is that he is asking questions about what if he wasn’t encouraged to be a man and all this man-up thing. He is looking at social norms around gender and how we present ourselves. He is a really camp, feminine boy, and that’s why I want him to be a boy. I wanted to explore what it means to be a camp and extravagant and fabulous boy. It’s how he grew up, and he is having the best time. That’s the whole point of it. He is very happy. He has been left alone to be who he wants to be. He is really happy. He is really positive. He sings and dances his way around the stage, and there is a really positive feeling to it. I am looking at a world where there is no prejudice and no hate. I have set up a little utopia for Alfie!”

Brighton Fringe: Bosco Theatre – Spiegeltent; May 27, 9.30pm; May 29, 7.45pm. www.alfieordinary.com.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-area-1-8499845



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/petworth-festival-tickets-now-on-sale-1-8499863

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-beatles-celebrated-at-festival-of-chichester-1-8499819

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8499850

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-mark-travers-project-celebrates-the-genius-of-thelonious-monk-1-8499771

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/arts/fantastic-programme-as-steyning-festival-prepares-to-open-1-8499835