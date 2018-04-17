Chichester City Band open new concert series

After a successful first year of Last Friday in the Month Concerts, held at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, PO19 7AD, the 2018 season begins on Friday, April 27 with a performance by Chichester City Band.

Admission £10 to include interval refreshments. Free admission for students up to 18 years.

Concert series spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “Buoyed by their recent successes at Stevenage and Chichester Festival of Music Dance & Speech, Chichester City Band is delighted to return to St George’s to present a wide selection of music for all. From traditional marches to arrangements of film themes and other popular tunes, there will be much to enjoy. Experience the scintillating sounds of brass and wallow in the glorious sonorities and harmonies of transcriptions of choral works.

“On this occasion the band, conducted by Rom Stanko, are pleased to be joined by Sue Howell Evans, musical director and organist at the church.”

