Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers

Arundel-based classical singer Carly Paoli has released a Christmas single and video for the Soldiering On Awards.

My Christmas Dream Is You is the song, and the proceeds will be going to the Soldiering On Awards for which she is an ambassador.

Carly is promising a poignant message of missing loved ones during the festive period, all with a particular significance in this Armistice centenary year.

“At this time of remembrance, I'm honoured to present My Christmas Dream Is You with this special video, a celebration of our British soldiers who dedicate their Christmas to our nation. I'm even more honoured to announce that, as their 2019 awards ambassador, income generated from the sales and streaming of this single will go to the Soldiering On Awards.”

Following her performance at the Soldiering On Awards earlier this year, Carly was inspired to use her passion for music to help others. Carly teamed up with the Invictus Games Choir to release Liberty, with sales from the single and video going to Help For Heroes, its success knocking Drake off the top spot of the iTunes video chart.

Since then, Carly has worked to support armed forces-related charities by singing for The Chelsea Pensioners, performing outside Kings Cross station on Help for Heroes’ Transport For London Collection Day, in Debenhams during the Oxford Street Christmas lights switch on and at The Games of Remembrance in her home town of Nottingham. Carly was honoured to recently be announced as Soldiering On Awards’ Ambassador Of Arts.

The Soldiering On Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of those who have served their country, and the diverse people and groups who work together in support of the Armed Forces Community. Its aim is to encourage support for this remarkable community by celebrating the achievements of the people, teams and businesses within it.

Carly said: “Since performing at the Soldiering On Awards in April I have been welcomed into a community that I feel so proud and privileged to be involved with. I’ve met some of the most incredible people, shared some unforgettable moments, and been humbled and inspired by their spirit, resilience and achievements.”

A rising star of the commercial classical world, Carly released her debut album Singing My Dreams in 2017. Carly recently released her new album Live At Cadogan Hall. Recorded in February 2018 in London, the performance was conducted by the Grammy award winning Steven Mercurio and features the world-renowned flautist Andrea Griminelli, the 65-piece Abiah Symphony Orchestra and the winners of the BBC’s Songs of Praise Choir of the Year 2016, Tring Park 16. In June Carly was shortlisted for the first ever Sound of Classical Poll at the Classic BRITS and in September became an ambassador for BBC Music Day.

