A Street Cat Named Bob author James Bowen records charity Christmas single with Shoreham musician

A Shoreham musician has co-written a Christmas charity single with James Bowen, author of A Street Cat Named Bob.

People fell in love with the story of the cat Bob back in 2012 and James has sold millions of copies of his book worldwide. The pair then enjoyed further adventures with a film and book sequels, including the recent release, The Little Book Of Bob.

Dominic Ferris, a musician from Shoreham, at Abbey Road Studios

Now James wants to do his bit for homeless people with the release of And Then Came Bob on all online platforms. Proceeds from the profits will be donated to a number of homeless charities, including The Big Issue Foundation, a charity close to James’ heart.

James said: “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Bob. His friendship is the most precious thing in my life, and I am so grateful for the love and support that our fans have shown the two of us over the years.”

Dominic Ferris, from international piano duo The Piano Brothers and musical theatre duo Ferris & Milnes, composed the music and James recorded the song at Dominic’s West Sussex studio over the summer.

Dominic said: “This project contains so much emotional depth. James started out as a busker so it’s nice to see him come full circle with this music release. Bob the cat even made it to the recording sessions and was not afraid of marking his presence by strolling across the mixing desk every so often.”

Dominic Ferris with Bob

The song And Then Came Bob tells the story of James’ friendship with the cat. It features an orchestra, children’s choir and guitars by Henry Facey.

Dominic completed recording in October and then took the song to Abbey Road Studios to be mastered by Simon Gibson.

James said: “Working with Dominic on this project has been the perfect opportunity to revisit my musical background.

“It was an intense emotional experience that tapped into some of the most pivotal moments in my previous life; those that taught me what I should cherish.”

Dominic attended St Christopher’s School in Hove and three current pupils from there, Viggo Swan, Sophia Shalabi and Harry Moore, sing in the choir vocals on the track.

Dominic went on to study at Hurstpierpoint College before training at the Royal College of Music. As a Steinway & Sons recording artist, Dominic’s piano recordings on Elvis Presley’s If I Can Dream with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra sold two million copies in the UK.

Dominic now regularly works as a pianist and arranger for Sony Music and Universal Music.

